West Springfield Police investigate deadly accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly accident that took place Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the driver died at the scene after she allegedly drove through a stop sign, crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into the corner of a brick multi-family home. The accident took place on the corner of Westfield and Summit Streets.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet. There were no other reported injuries and the building has minor damage from the accident.

West Springfield Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating the accident.