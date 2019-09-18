West Springfield Police investigating apparent suicide on Elm Street

1  of  4
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are investigating an apparent suicide in the area of Elm Street Wednesday morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe Lafrance told 22News, police were called to Elm Street and Southworth Street around 10:40 a.m for a gun-related incident.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the incident is being investigated as an apparent suicide and there is no threat to the public.

When our 22News crew got there, they saw several police cars surrounding a what black car with sheets draped over it.

Lafrance said the area is safe and the West Springfield Detective Bureau will release more information later

