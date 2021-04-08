West Springfield police investigating armed robbery

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an armed robbery on Daggett Drive behind the Stop and Shop in West Springfield Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News, officers got a call about an armed robbery around 11 a.m. where the suspect left the area in a green Ford Explorer and was seen last going northbound on Riverdale Street.

There were no injuries in this incident and detectives are talking with a victim and witnesses to find out more information. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

