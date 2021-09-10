West Springfield Police investigating bank robbery at second Freedom Credit Union

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a second bank robbery at another Freedom Credit Union branch located in West Springfield on Friday.

The West Springfield Police Department said they received multiple panic alarms from the Freedom Credit Union at 58 Union Street at 2:22 p.m. Witnesses told officers a woman handed the teller a note demanding money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount. No one was injured.

The woman is described as a white person in her 30’s wearing a black hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a medical mask.

On Thursday, police were called to the Freedom Credit Union branch on Park Avenue for a bank robbery. In that case, the suspect also handed the teller a note demanding money. That suspect is described as a white man wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt, grey shorts, brown hat, and a blue face mask.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you recognize the suspects in the two bank robberies or have any information that could help police identify them, please call (413) 263-3210.