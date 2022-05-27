WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are at the town’s middle school Friday, looking into a possible social media threat.

The purported threat is in the form of an Instagram message- screenshots of that message have been circulating on Facebook.

A West Springfield police dispatcher could only confirm for 22News that officers are aware of a possible threat against the school, and that they are investigating it,

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information as it becomes available.