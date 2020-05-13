West Springfield Police investigating motorcycle and car crash on Route 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing with a car on Route 5 in West Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

The West Springfield Police Department said the person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the crash occurred on Route 5 South around 4:18 p.m.

The crash affected traffic in the Elm Street area as vehicles were diverted in order for police to investigate. The police department’s traffic bureau is still investigating the crash.

