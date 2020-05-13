West Springfield Police investigating motorcycle and car crash on Route 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing with a car on Route 5 in West Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

The West Springfield Police Department said the person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the crash occurred on Route 5 South around 4:18 p.m.

The crash affected traffic in the Elm Street area as vehicles were diverted in order for police to investigate. The police department’s traffic bureau is still investigating the crash.

22News will follow this and bring you updates when new details develop.