Pedestrian killed in crash on Riverdale Street in West Springfield, road closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead following a pedestrian crash on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Thursday evening.

The West Springfield Police Department said officers are currently in the area of 76 Riverdale Street (Garden Street) investigating the crash.

At this time, the southbound section of East Elm Street and the North End Bridge Rotary are closed while the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the cause of the crash.





Investigators from the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office have also been called to assist with the investigation. The identity of the pedestrian killed in the crash has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the pedestrian crash is on site and is cooperating the investigation.

A 22News crew who was in the area at the time of the crash is reporting that the southbound section of Elm Street is currently closed, with at least a dozen marked cruisers and two ambulances in the area.

22News is continuing coverage on this breaking story and will bring you the latest when we learn more.