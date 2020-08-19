West Springfield Police investigating serious motorcycle vs. car crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and motor vehicle that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday evening.

Lt. Nolan Ryan of the West Springfield Police Department told 22News the crash occurred in the area of 1375 Elm Street shortly after 6 p.m. The individual operating the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Lt. Nolan added.







The police department’s traffic bureau is investigating the crash.

22News will follow this story and bring you more updates when we learn more.