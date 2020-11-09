West Springfield police investigating several recent car break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are investigating several car break-ins overnight to a large number of vehicles in the Dewey Street, Rogers Avenue, and Bear Hole Road areas.

According to West Springfield Police, the break-ins were suspected to be between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when a resident interrupted a break-in in progress, and the suspects left the area in a gray sedan.

The police department is asking all residents with home surveillance systems to review their video.

Police say all reported cases at this time were vehicles where the doors were unlocked and the vehicles were undamaged.

Residents are asked to contact the WSPD Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 with any information and ask for Detective Tom Burke.