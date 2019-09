WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Elm Street Wednesday morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe Lafrance told 22News, police were called to the CVS on Elm Street around 10:55 a.m.

When our 22News crew got there, they saw several police cars surrounding a black car with sheets draped over it.

Lafrance said the area is safe.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.