WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department was able to locate a missing 13-year-old Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m. police said they were trying to locate 13-year-old Rachel Matteson. She was last seen in the Main Street area. Police described her as 6 ft tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was wearing a black Star Wars hoodie with white lettering, black leggings, and white shoes. Police said she was found and reunited with her family.