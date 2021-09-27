West Springfield police looking for liquor store shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly shoplifted from a liquor store.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance camera entering the Rotary Liquors on Park Street around 4:15 p.m. Friday and allegedly left the business with two bottles of liquor with a total value of $158.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-262-3210.