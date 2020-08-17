West Springfield Police looking for man who allegedly stole seafood from local store

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly stole food from a grocery store.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the supermarket’s loss prevention employee approached the suspect who allegedly stole $175 worth of seafood and asked him to drop the seafood. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife with a five-inch blade and said “come and grab it.” The suspect took off on a motorcycle as the employee walked away.

The West Springfield Police Department said the man pictured below is responsible for shoplifting at two recent stores.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229, you may report information anonymously.