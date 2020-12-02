West Springfield Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to West Springfield Police, 12-year-old Jacqueline Hoy left her home sometime overnight Tuesday and has not returned. Police say she took some clothes, a backpack and her laptop with her.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top with a black hoodie (possibly with a green monster symbol), grey sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, approximately 104 lbs, blue eyes with brown hair (dyed faded purple in front).

Police believe she is still in West Springfield. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Guindon at 413-263–3210 ext. 245.