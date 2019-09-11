West Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing teenage girl Wednesday afternoon.

The West Springfield Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Janaiya Carmona who ran away from an appointment in West Springfield Tuesday. Police believe Carmona could be in the Springfield or Hartford, Connecticut area.

She has brown eyes with brown/red curly hair, 5’7 tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Carmona or has information on her whereabouts, please call the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 222 and ask for Detective Hebert.