WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found on Lowell Street Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the pup was found on Lowell Street around 2 p.m. Thursday, with no collar or tags, but it was wearing a harness.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

West Springfield PD are asking if you, or someone you know is the owner of this dog, to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 Ext 0.