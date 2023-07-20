WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found on Lowell Street Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the pup was found on Lowell Street around 2 p.m. Thursday, with no collar or tags, but it was wearing a harness.
West Springfield PD are asking if you, or someone you know is the owner of this dog, to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 Ext 0.
