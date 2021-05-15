West Springfield Police looking for three teenagers involved in break-in

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking the public for help in identifying three teenagers in connection with a recent break-in.

According to the Police, the incident which also involved vandalism took place on May 9 around 5:00 p.m.

The Police said the building, which is the former Strathmore paper company on Front Street, was broken into and damaged. The building is now owned by the town.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210.