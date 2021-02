WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photo who is involved in a stolen car incident in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the car was taken from Sunoco Gas Station at 735 Westfield Street on Wednesday around 7:00 a.m.

If you have any information, contact the Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 and refer to case number 21-3258. You can remain anonymous on the call.