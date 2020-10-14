West Springfield police looking to identify man caught on camera breaking into car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a man caught on camera attempting to steal from a car in West Springfield.

Police say the car break-in occurred in the area of North Boulevard in West Springfield. Surveillance video that captured the incident was dated October 13 around 1:00 a.m.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department and talk to Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can remain anonymous in the call.

West Springfield Police are also reminding residents to lock their car doors.