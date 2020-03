WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police is asking for help in identifying a man involved in a small business robbery.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the theft occurred at a small business on Memorial Avenue on February 27th around 11:00 a.m.

The man is described wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Azadan at (413) 263-3210 ext. 272 and you may remain anonymous.