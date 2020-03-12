1  of  2
Governor Baker in Pittsfield to discuss coronavirus concerns

West Springfield police looking to identify suspect in grocery store theft

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who is allegedly responsible for a theft at a grocery store.

According to police, the suspected man left the grocery store in a silver Lexus with stolen Connecticut plates. The plates were recently reported stolen in Springfield.

If you have any information on this person, contact West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210 and reference case 229 and you may remain anonymous.

