West Springfield police looking to identify suspects breaking into and damaging building

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in regards to a break-in and damage to a town owned building on Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the Rexam Building is located on 70 Front Street, formerly the Strathmore Paper Company. The incident happened on May 9th at around 5:00 p.m.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you can identify any of the people in the pictures posted by the West Springfield police, you are asked to contact Det. Guindon at 413- 263-3210 ext. 245 and can remain anonymous.