West Springfield Police looking to locate missing 14-year-old boy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Sudhan Rai was reported missing Monday at 4:00 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Rai is approximately 5’6″, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he may be in the Main Street and Union Street area of West Springfield.

If you think you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0.