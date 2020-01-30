1  of  3
West Springfield police officer’s final radio call after decades of service

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police officer has retired after 31 years of service to the town of West Springfield.

Officer George Moriarty had his final radio call Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure serving with the men and women with the West Springfield Police Department for the past 31.5 years,” he said over the radio. “God bless you all. Tango 12 clear, 15:10 hours.”

The West Springfield Police Department wished Moriarty well as he enters retirement.

Thank you for your service, Officer Moriarty!

