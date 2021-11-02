West Springfield Police remind public of hands free law, following accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following an accident on Pine Street Tuesday morning, the West Springfield Police Department is reminding the public that it is illegal to hold mobile devices while driving.

According to the statement by the West Springfield Police Department, drivers who violate the law can face a $100 fine for a first offense and $250 for a second offense.

22News contacted the West Springfield Police Department for comment on any injuries, but were unable to obtain a comment.

Hands-Free While Driving – It’s the Law starting February 23, 2020

Massachusetts law prohibits operators of motor vehicles from using any electronic device, including mobile telephones, unless the device is used in hands-free mode.

The “hands-free” law is effective as of February 23, 2020.

Penalty for violating the hands-free law:

1st offense – $100 fine.

2nd offense – $250 fine, plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

3rd and subsequent offenses – $500 fine, plus insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of distracted driving educational program.

What does this mean for me?

Drivers who are 18 and over

Can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode and are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands-free mode.

to touch devices to activate hands-free mode. Not permitted to hold or support any electronic device/phone.

to hold or support any electronic device/phone. Cannot touch phone except to activate the hands-free mode and can only enable when the device is installed or properly mounted to the windshield, dashboard, or center console in a manner that does not impede the operation of the motor vehicle.

touch phone except to activate the hands-free mode and can only enable when the device is installed or properly mounted to the windshield, dashboard, or center console in a manner that does not impede the operation of the motor vehicle. Not allowed to touch device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use.

to touch device for texting, emailing, apps, video, or internet use. Activation of GPS navigation is permitted when the device is installed or properly mounted.

when the device is installed or properly mounted. Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel lane or a bicycle lane, but is not allowed at red lights or stop signs.

if the vehicle is both stationary not located in a public travel lane or a bicycle lane, but is at red lights or stop signs. Voice to text and communication to electronic devices is legal only when device is properly mounted; use of headphone (one ear) is permitted.

Drivers who are under 18

Are not allowed to use any electronic devices. All phone use while driving is illegal, including use in hands-free mode.

Operators may use a cell phone to call 911 to report an emergency. If possible, safely pull over and stop before calling 911.