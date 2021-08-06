West Springfield police, residents rescue driver after truck hits home and catches on fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police and nearby residents extinguished a car fire and safely got the driver out of the vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, officers received a call around noon on Friday of a truck driving erratically on Birnie Avenue. They later received another call reporting the same vehicle crashing into a home near Piper Road and Mulcahy Drive.

When police arrived, the hood of the truck was on fire and the driver was stuck inside due to the damage from the accident. Neighbors and officers were able to safely extinguish the fire and get the driver out of the truck, who was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation but is expected to be okay.

The road was temporarily closed as crews worked to clean up the area. An early investigation shows the truck hit a guardrail at the intersection of the roads, the truck then spun around, driving into a neighbor’s yard and then hitting a home. Damage to the home was minimum and the homeowners were able to stay there.

The cause of the accident is still being determined by the police department. No charges were currently announced for the driver.