WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help with locating a missing 16-year-old.

Madison Daletto was last seen leaving the West Springfield High School campus on Tuesday morning at about 10:00 a.m., according to the West Springfield Police Department. Daeletto has not returned home or contacted her parents since then, as she does not have a cell phone with her.

Daletto is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds, has red hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. She might be in West Springfield or Chicopee.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210.