West Springfield Police searching for car break-in suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle at a business.
The suspect is allegedly responsible for breaking into a car and stealing children’s clothing and toys recently purchased by the victim. According to Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on April 9 in the Century Plaza parking lot on Memorial Ave.
If you have any information of the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You may remain anonymous.