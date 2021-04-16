West Springfield Police searching for car break-in suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle at a business.

The suspect is allegedly responsible for breaking into a car and stealing children’s clothing and toys recently purchased by the victim. According to Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on April 9 in the Century Plaza parking lot on Memorial Ave.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information of the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You may remain anonymous.