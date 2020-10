WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing woman who last seen Monday night.

The West Springfield Police Department on Tuesday said they are looking for 51-year-old Tonia Marie Grenon-Lovely.

She was last seen around 9 p.m. on Monday in the Memorial Avenue area of West Springfield.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210, please reference case number: 20-18991-OF.