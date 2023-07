WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are searching for the owner of a puppy they found on Monday.

The German Shepherd puppy was found on Ashley Avenue near Healthtrax Fitness Monday morning. Their Facebook post also says the puppy is no longer in their care, and has been taken to a local animal shelter.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 Ext. 0.