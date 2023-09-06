WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl named Jalissa Wilson.

According to police, Jalissa ran away from her home during the evening hours of August 7,2023 and is believed to be frequenting areas in Connecticut, Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Jalissa is described as approximately 5 feet tall, weighing between 130 to 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

The West Springfield Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and contact them immediately at (413) 263-3210.