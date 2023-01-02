WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.

Jashaleigh Roldan was last seen heading north on Piper Road on Sunday on foot at 6:30 p.m., according to the West Springfield Police Department. It is believed that Roldan may be going to the area of Riverdale Street and Highland Avenue. Roldan also has connections in Chicopee and she might have gone there.

Roldan is 4’10” tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has short, dark-colored hair which is shaved on the sides and in the back. Roldan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black jacket or hoodie, dark jeans, and red Jordan 5 sneakers.

If anyone has information, call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0.