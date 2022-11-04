WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police is asking for help locating 32-year-old Zachary Warren.

Zachary has been reported missing by his family and has not been seen since Thursday at around 4:00 p.m., according to the West Springfield Police Department. Zachry has cognitive challenges, which means it is important that he is located and reunited with his family as soon as possible.

Zachary is 5’11” tall and weighs 240 pounds, with long dark hair. He might be wearing white sneakers with gold stripes, grey pants, and glasses. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 extension 0.