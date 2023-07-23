WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating the owner of a missing puppy.

The puppy was found in the area of Front Saturday evening, according to the West Springfield Police Department. The puppy did not have any tags on him.

West Springfield Police Department

This is the third puppy that has gone missing in West Springfield this week. If this is your pet or you know the owner, contact the police at 263-3210 Ext 0.