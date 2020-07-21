West Springfield Police seeking identity of armed robbery suspect

Hampden County

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Saturday. 

The West Springfield Police Department said the robbery occurred at a business just before midnight and the suspect was armed with a gun. Witnesses told police the man was last seen traveling on foot south down Riverdale Street. 

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Cady at (413) 263-3210 ext. 235 and refer to case number 20-11773-OF.  

You may remain anonymous if you wish. 

