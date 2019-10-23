West Springfield Police seeking identity of breaking and entry, assault suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the two men pictured above in connection with an assault at a hotel the night of October 18. 

West Springfield Police told 22News they are trying to locate the two for questioning regarding a breaking and entry that led to an assault and battery at a hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield around 8:50 p.m. 

If you recognize them or have any information that might help police locate or identity them, please call Detective Price at (413) 263-3210 ext. 225. You can remain anonymous. 

