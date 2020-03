WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing from a convenience store in West Springfield.

The West Springfield Police Department said the man pictured below is responsible for a theft at a convenience store on Parker Street.





If you know or recognize him, you are asked to call Detective Herbert at (413) 263-3210 ext. 222.

Reference case number 20-4237-OF.

You can remain anonymous.