WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the man and woman pictured below in connection with a stolen purse.

West Springfield Police said the larceny incident occurred at a business on Memorial Avenue on December 27, at 5 p.m.

Please call the West Springfield Police Department and ask for Detective Azadan at (413) 263-2310 ext. 272, reference case number 19-23361-OF.

You can remain anonymous if you wish to.