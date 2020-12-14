West Springfield Police seeking owner of vehicle in connection with investigation

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the owner of a vehicle that was parked in Mitteneague Park last week in connection with an investigation. 

The West Springfield Police Department said the owner or operator of the vehicle, a white SUV, that was parked in the Fife Lane parking lot near “Santa House” in Mitteneague Park on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, around 1:45 p.m., and could be a witness.

“The person walked a black dog in the park and may be witness to an incident which is under investigation,” the police department stated. 

Police did not say the nature of their investigation.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information, you are asked to call Detective Sergeant Svec at (413) 263-3210, ext. 239

