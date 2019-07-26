West Springfield Police strengthen community bonds with kids

Breaking News
Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police strengthened their relationship with the younger community members Friday in West Springfield.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted a presentation for the children at the Boys and girls Club in West Springfield Friday.

Kids got a first-hand look at police motorcycles and cruisers. There were police dog presentations, including therapy dogs.

Nina Valentino, a Therapy Dog Trainer, told 22News that she hopes that Friday’s presentation will help community members bond with police officers.

“We hope that they bond a little bit with the officers and get excited about what we do, dogs are a great way to connect with the community. Kids love them, adults love them,” said Valentino. “So, that’s what we’re hoping to bring, just more community and a way to connect with the children.”

The officers at Friday’s event told 22News, events like these are important because they help establish trust between the community and police.

