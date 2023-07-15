WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police and Kiwanis Club taught cyclists the rules of the road at the West Springfield Town Hall Saturday.

Children were able to ride with uniformed officers and practice following the rules of the road with traffic lights, to learn the stop signs and bond with their local police. Linda Parent of the Kiwanis Club told 22News this annual event gives children an opportunity to learn how to ride their bikes safely.

“We do this in conjunction with the police department and they teach bike safety and we fit the kids for helmets to make sure that they are riding safely this summer,” Parent said.

Students from West Springfield High School’s Key Club painted faces and took the children’s finger prints. The kids who participated got free helmets. Bob the Bike man from Pedal Thru Youth gave all the kid’s bikes a tune up.