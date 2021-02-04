West Springfield police trying to identify man accused of uttering, larceny

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say is responsible for uttering and larceny.

The West Springfield Police Department posted three photos on Facebook Thursday, asking if anyone has any information on the man pictured below’s identity.

“Uttering is a crime involving a person with the intent to defraud that knowingly sells, publishes or passes a forged or counterfeited document,” according to Wikipedia.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

Anyone with information or can help identify this man is asked to call Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 ext. 222, and reference Case # 21-688-OF.

You can remain anonymous.