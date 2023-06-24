WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a local phone scheme that has been taking place.

A West Springfield resident received a call from someone claiming to be from U.S. Customs or U.S. Marshals Service, according to the West Springfield Police Department. The caller also claimed that they intercepted a package that contained narcotics that was due to be delivered to the home.

The resident that was reporting this incident to the West Springfield Police ended the call at this point, but this kind of call could happen to you.

Legitimate organizations and institutions do not call people at home to demand personal information for any reason what-so-ever. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to the police department.