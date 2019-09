WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are warning residents of a new scam.

Out-of-state paving and driveway repair companies have been reported in the area. Workers are allegedly going door to door to solicit work.

Some of those companies have reportedly begun work and left without finishing the job.

Police are advising you to check the legitimacy of these offers with the department’s solicitor log.

If you believe it is a scam, you are asked to call West Springfield Police.