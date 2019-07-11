West Springfield Police warning residents about recent increase of car break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are warning residents about a recent rise in car break-ins.

According to West Springfield Police, the break-ins have been happening all over town, and they said other cities and towns have been seeing the same problem.

The police department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning residents about the rise in breaking and entering reports. They said they attribute the recent increase to longer days, warm weather and people leaving their homes for vacation.

West Springfield police said it’s not unusual to see this type of activity this time of year. They said 95 percent of the cars that are entered were left unlocked.

One woman on Queen Avenue in West Springfield said she and several of her neighbors had their cars entered. She told 22News since then, she’s started locking her car.

“I always leave my car unlocked, always did,” Cyndi Fisk said. “But since that night, even if I’m just home for a couple of hours I lock my car. The next night he came back and tried the cars again, but they were locked. We lock them all the time now.”

Residents are being reminded to lock their cars and to not leave any valuable items behind.

Police are asking if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, give them a call.