West Springfield police warning residents of scam call claiming to be the department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are warning people of a scam call that is spoofing the department’s number and attempting to get you to transfer money to the scammer.

According to the West Springfield police, they have received a number of calls recently from local residents of scam calls that are spoofing their number. A spoof call is when a scammer makes it look like the phone call is coming from another phone number on your caller id, when it isn’t.

One of the scam calls involves someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. They then receive a follow-up call from the spoofed number 413-263-3210, which is the business line of the West Springfield police department. The scammer then accuses the victim of being involved in money laundering and drug trafficking, followed by threatening them to be arrested if they don’t transfer money to “Byte Federal,” a bitcoin system.

Police say if you receive a call like this to hang up and report it to your local police department. The department is also reminding everyone to never give your personal information to someone over the phone from an unexpected call.