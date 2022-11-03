WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield has begun preparing for its 250th anniversary celebrations.

A public forum was held for residents to learn about the outline of events and celebrations for the anniversary as well as provide public input on what they would like to take place. West Springfield was officially incorporated as an independent municipality on February 23rd, 1774.

West Springfield mayor Will Reichelt said, “We are also looking for volunteers to be on our 250th, kind of, celebratory hosting committee, working group, as we move forward. We need a lot of volunteers and folks wanting to get involved for that opportunity. For one just so people can bring their ideas to us, and at the same time see who likes to be involved in further with it.”

If you missed Thursday night’s forum and would like to get involved, the West Springfield town’s website has an official page dedicated to the event planning.