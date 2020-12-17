West Springfield prepares for winter storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The first major snow storm of the season is set to hit Wednesday night, and cities and towns across western Massachusetts have been preparing for it.

The West Springfield Public Works Department told 22News that they are ready for the storm and have plans in place to keep roads clear.

A parking ban is now in effect on both sides of the road in West Springfield. Crews began treating roads at 8 p.m. This pre-treatment will help the massive plowing operation that will take place late Wednesday evening.

“About a third of our workforce is in at 8 and we will bring the other 2/3 in at midnight so we will have about 80 pieces of equipment out at midnight and we will be clearing the snow until we are all set in the morning,” West Springfield Director of Public Works, Rob Colson said.

As a reminder, 24 hours after the snow has stopped you’ll need to shovel the sidewalks in front of your house.

West Springfield will not be picking up trash on Thursday due to the storm. If your trash and recycling was scheduled to be picked up on Thursday, it will now be picked up on Friday. If your pick up day is Friday, trash and recycling will be collected Saturday.

If you are a west side resident in need of sand or salt you can pick some up at 135 Piper Road.