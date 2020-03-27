West Springfield printing company put coronavirus signs up to keep community informed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local printing company is giving back to their community the best way they know how, by printing out signs.

Stephen Lang, the owner of Curry Printing & Fast Signs in West Springfield, noticed the message boards in the town common were empty as of late. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the majority of local events have been canceled, thus no need to hang event posters on those message boards.

Lang decided to print his own signs to fill the space. The signs are informational and inspirational.

For example, one reads, “No handshakes, no hugs, just smiles.“

Lang told 22News, “Our business has suffered like everyone else’s. If we can give a little bit back to the community that we belong to, then why not.”

Lang said he’s had to lay off some workers. Right now it’s just him, his wife, and his son keeping the business afloat.