West Springfield proposes conservation restriction to protect Bear Hole Reservoir

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public forum was held in West Springfield to discuss the future of Bear Hole Reservoir.

The town of West Springfield is proposing a Conservation Restriction which would give the commercial rights of the land to a third party. This would ensure that the land stays protected and that the town could never sell the land off for financial gain.

Bear Hole Reservoir has been a popular outdoor recreational area in western Massachusetts for over 100 years. The National Audubon Society and The Department of Conservation and Recreation would buy the Conservation Restriction from the town for $1 million. West Springfield would still own the land, the water, and rights to Bear Hole.

The only thing the town would not own is commercial rights which would prevent development on the land. West Springfield town councilors will be voting to finalize a draft of the conservation restriction at a meeting Tuesday night.